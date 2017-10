NAIROBI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares jumped higher on Friday after a repeat presidential election, with both the benchmark NSE20 index and the broader all share index up more than 1 percent.

“We were expecting a bump once the election took place irrespective of whoever wins,” said Raymond Kipchumba, a research analyst at ABC Capital. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Peter Graff)