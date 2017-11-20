FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan shares jump after the Supreme Court upholds repeat election
November 20, 2017

Kenyan shares jump after the Supreme Court upholds repeat election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Kenya’s benchmark NSE-20 share index rose 1.57 percent on Monday after the Supreme Court upheld the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta in a repeat election held last month, traders said.

The ruling “reduces the political risk. A 90 day delay is something the market could not stomach,” said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent analyst, referring to the period it would have taken to hold another election had the court nullified the result of the poll again. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Peter Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
