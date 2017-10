NAIROBI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Kenya’s main stock index, the NSE-20, had risen 3 percent midway through Monday’s session as investors welcomed the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta, traders said.

The index has gained 8 percent since the election last Tuesday. Kenyatta was declared winner on Friday but his main challenger, Raila Odinga, has not yet conceded. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Lewis)