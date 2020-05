NAIROBI, May 9 (Reuters) - Kenya was hit by nationwide power blackout on Saturday that was caused by system disturbance in the transmission grid, distributor Kenya Power said in a statement.

The utility said power went out at 5:49 a.m.(0249 GMT).

“Our engineers are working to identify and address the hitch, towards restoring normal electricity supply,” it said. (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Duncan Miriri; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)