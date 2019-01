NAIROBI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Kenya is engaging with lenders over a plan to issue a $2.5 billion eurobond denominated either in euros or dollars, a banking source said on Wednesday.

“They want to assess whether it would be cheaper to borrow in euros or dollars. A number of banks submitted their interest last week, their technical capabilities,” the source told Reuters. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri Editing by Andrew Heavens)