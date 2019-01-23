Kenya's finance ministry confirms it sought Eurobond proposals

NAIROBI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Kenya’s finance ministry has sought proposals from banks and firms to provide lead manager services for the issuance of a new Eurobond, it said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier source-based report by Reuters.

Proceeds from the Eurobond sale, whose amount will be determined at a later date, will be used to fund the 2018/19 (July-June) budget deficit, the ministry said in a response to questions by Reuters, without offering more details. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Catherine Evans)