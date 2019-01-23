Financials
January 23, 2019 / 2:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kenya's finance ministry confirms it sought Eurobond proposals

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Kenya’s finance ministry has sought proposals from banks and firms to provide lead manager services for the issuance of a new Eurobond, it said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier source-based report by Reuters.

Proceeds from the Eurobond sale, whose amount will be determined at a later date, will be used to fund the 2018/19 (July-June) budget deficit, the ministry said in a response to questions by Reuters, without offering more details. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below