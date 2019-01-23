UPDATE 2-Kenya seeks proposals for issuance of $2.5 bln Eurobond -source

(Adds finance ministry’s comment)

NAIROBI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Kenya is discussing issuing a Eurobond to help fund the 2018-2019 budget deficit, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, with a banking source valuing it at $2.5 billion, to be issued in dollars or euros.

In response to questions from Reuters, the finance ministry did not confirm the $2.5 billion figure but said it has sought proposals from banks and firms to provide lead manager services for the issuance of the new Eurobond.

In the government’s budget for the fiscal year that began in July, Finance Minister Henry Rotich set a net external financing target of 287 billion shillings ($2.83 billion) to partly cover the deficit.

“They want to assess whether it would be cheaper to borrow in euros or dollars. A number of banks submitted their interest last week, their technical capabilities,” the banking source told Reuters.

There has been an increase in government borrowing since President Uhuru Kenyatta came to power in 2013 - a rise that has angered some opposition politicians who say it is saddling future generations with debt.