June 28, 2018 / 6:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nine people feared dead and dozens injured in Nairobi market fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 28 (Reuters) - Nine people are feared dead and dozens have been injured after a fire broke out at a market in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, St John Ambulance said on Thursday.

“At least 9 people feared dead, 58 injured, property worth millions destroyed after a fire outbreak at Nairobi’s Gikomba market at 2AM,” it said on Twitter.

It posted pictures showing a raging fire and damage to property.

St John Ambulance said victims had been taken to the Kenyatta National Hospital. (Reporting by Costas Pitas Editing by Darren Schuettler)

