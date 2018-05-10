FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018

24 killed, around 2,000 affected by Kenyan dam burst - governor

NAIROBI, May 10 (Reuters) - Floodwater from a flower-farm dam that burst after days of torrential rain in Kenya’s Rift Valley killed at least 24 people as it swept through 450 homes, the local governor said on Thursday.

Nakuru county governor Lee Kinyanjui told Reuters as many as 2,000 people had been affected by the rupturing of the dam on Wednesday night. Engineers had been sent to carry out safety checks on three other nearby reservoirs. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri Editing by Ed Cropley/James Macharia)

