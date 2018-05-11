Burst Kenyan rose-farm dam lacked permits - water authority

NAIROBI, May 11 (Reuters) - A dam on a Kenyan commercial farm that burst this week, killing at least 44 people, did not have the required permits, the Water Resources Management Authority, which regulates private dams, said on Friday.

“They are supposed to get authorisation from Water Resources Authority. They did not,” spokeswoman Elizabeth Luvonga said. Other dams on the same property, 190 km (120 miles) northwest of Nairobi, also lacked the necessary documents, she said.

“None of them have permits. That is why they are illegal,” she said. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri Editing by Ed Cropley)