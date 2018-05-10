FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 5:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kenyan dam bursts causing "huge destruction", deaths - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 10 (Reuters) - A dam burst overnight in a Kenyan town after heavy rain, causing “huge destruction” and deaths, a government official said on Thursday.

The burst happened in Solai, Nakuru county, 190 km (120 miles) northwest of the capital, Nairobi, late on Wednesday.

“The water has caused huge destruction of both life and property. The extent of the damage has yet to be ascertained,” Lee Kinyajui, governor of Nakuru, said in a statement.

Kenya Red Cross said on Twitter it had so far rescued 39 people. (Reporting by Thomas Mukoya and George Obulutsa; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Nick Macfie)

