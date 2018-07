NAIROBI, July 4 (Reuters) - Kenya’s top prosecutor on Wednesday ordered nine businessmen and government officials charged with manslaughter for their involvement in a dam burst on a rose farm that resulted in the deaths of nearly 50 people.

Noordin Mohamed Haji said in a statement that his office is preparing for the suspects to be arraigned in court to answer the charges. (Reporting By Humphrey Malalo Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Janet Lawrence)