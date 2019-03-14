France seals contracts worth over 2 billion euros in Kenya

NAIROBI, March 14 (Reuters) - France signed infrastructure contracts in Kenya worth more than 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion) on Thursday, including a 1.6 billion euro 30-year concession for a Vinci-led consortium to operate a highway between Nairobi and Mau Summit.

Renewables firm Voltalia also sealed a 70 million euro contract for two solar power plants, while an Airbus-led consortium won a 200 million euro contract for coastal and maritime surveillance.

The contracts were signed during a visit by President Emmanuel Macron, who is seeking to boost trade in the East Africa region.