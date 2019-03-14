Funds News
March 14, 2019 / 6:17 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

France seals contracts worth over 2 billion euros in Kenya

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 14 (Reuters) - France signed infrastructure contracts in Kenya worth more than 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion) on Thursday, including a 1.6 billion euro 30-year concession for a Vinci-led consortium to operate a highway between Nairobi and Mau Summit.

Renewables firm Voltalia also sealed a 70 million euro contract for two solar power plants, while an Airbus-led consortium won a 200 million euro contract for coastal and maritime surveillance.

The contracts were signed during a visit by President Emmanuel Macron, who is seeking to boost trade in the East Africa region.

$1 = 0.8860 euros Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Richard Lough/Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below