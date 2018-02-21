Kenya's $1.5 bln standby credit facility in place until end of March -IMF

NAIROBI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Kenya’s $1.5 bln standby credit facility remains in place until the end of March 2018, the International Monetary Fund said in a statement on Wednesday, contradicting a statement given a day earlier that access to the facility was lost in June.

“The precautionary SBA/SCF arrangement remains in place until end-March 2018,” the statement said. “Kenya continues to have access to resources since June subject to policy understandings to complete the outstanding reviews.” (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)