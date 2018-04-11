FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 11, 2018 / 10:03 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Kenya's KCB Group extends CEO Oigara's contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 11 (Reuters) - KCB Group has re-appointed Chief Executive Officer Joshua Oigara for a new four-year term, Kenya’s biggest bank by assets said.

In a report seen by Reuters on Wednesday, the bank said Oigara’s appointment was effective from Jan. 1. He was first appointed to the position in January 2013.

The bank, which also operates in neighbouring Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan, posted a flat 2017 pretax profit of 29.1 billion shillings ($288.4 million) after achieving 10 percent growth the previous year.

$1 = 100.9000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.