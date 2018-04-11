Kenya's KCB Group extends CEO Oigara's contract

NAIROBI, April 11 (Reuters) - KCB Group has re-appointed Chief Executive Officer Joshua Oigara for a new four-year term, Kenya’s biggest bank by assets said.

In a report seen by Reuters on Wednesday, the bank said Oigara’s appointment was effective from Jan. 1. He was first appointed to the position in January 2013.

The bank, which also operates in neighbouring Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan, posted a flat 2017 pretax profit of 29.1 billion shillings ($288.4 million) after achieving 10 percent growth the previous year.