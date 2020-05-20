UPDATE 1-Kenyan lender KCB Group's Q1 profit after tax misses expectations

(Adds details, quotes)

By Omar Mohammed

NAIROBI, May 20 (Reuters) - KCB Group’s first-quarter profit missed expectations due to the impact of coronavirus, Kenya’s biggest lender said on Wednesday, adding that the pandemic was likely to affect its performance for the next two quarters.

Profit after tax rose 8% in the first quarter to 6.3 billion Kenyan shillings ($59 million), it said.

The quarterly performance was below expectations because of a tougher operating environment exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak, KCB Group’s chief executive Joshua Oigara said.

“We expect performance in the next two quarters to be impacted as the crisis is affecting the ability of customers to service their loans and reducing the demand for credit,” Oigara said.

“We have taken measures to conserve our capital, manage costs and keep a keen eye on liquidity.”

The first-quarter rise in profit was driven in part by a boost to interest income from loan book growth, the bank said.

Last week, the bank said it had restructured 80 billion shillings in loans, about 15% of its book, due to customers facing coronavirus-related hardships.