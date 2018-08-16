FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 16, 2018 / 5:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kenya's KCB Group H1 pretax profit rises 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - KCB Group, Kenya’s largest bank by assets, said on Thursday its first-half pretax profit rose by 16 percent to 17.1 billion Kenyan shillings ($169.8 million), with most of it coming from its home market.

The bank, which also operates in Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda and South Sudan, said net interest income rose 4 percent year-on-year to 24.1 billion shillings in the first half. ($1 = 100.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.