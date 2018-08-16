Kenya's KCB Group H1 pretax profit rises 16 pct

NAIROBI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - KCB Group, Kenya’s largest bank by assets, said on Thursday its first-half pretax profit rose by 16 percent to 17.1 billion Kenyan shillings ($169.8 million), with most of it coming from its home market.

The bank, which also operates in Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda and South Sudan, said net interest income rose 4 percent year-on-year to 24.1 billion shillings in the first half. ($1 = 100.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)