NAIROBI, May 30 (Reuters) - Kenya’s biggest lender by assets, KCB Group, on Thursday won shareholder approval for its proposed takeover of National Bank of Kenya (NBK) in a 10-for-1 share swap transaction.

The deal, which still requires the regulatory approval and the backing of NBK’s shareholders, was passed unanimously when it was put to them at KCB’s annual general meeting, a Reuters witness said. (Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)