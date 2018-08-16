UPDATE 1-Kenya's KCB Group H1 pretax profit rises 16 pct

(Adds results details from statement)

NAIROBI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - KCB Group, Kenya’s largest bank by assets, said on Thursday its first-half pretax profit rose by 16 percent to 17.1 billion Kenyan shillings ($169.8 million), with most of it coming from its home market.

The bank, which also operates in Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda and South Sudan, said net interest income rose 4 percent year-on-year to 24.1 billion shillings in the first half.

Its non-performing loan ratio was at 8.5 percent in June, the same ratio of bad debts that the bank listed in its 2017 results.

The rise in profits in the first half was attributable to higher deposits, an expansion of the loan book by 4 percent, and a surge in both interest and non-interest income, the bank said in a statement.

The company will pay an interim dividend of 1.00 shilling per share, to be paid in November, it said. ($1 = 100.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)