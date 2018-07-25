FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 5:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Court reinstates Kenya Re's chief executive - Business Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 25 (Reuters) - Kenya’s employment and labour relations court has reinstated Kenya Reinsurance Corp’s sacked chief executive Jadiah Mwarania, the Business Daily newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The company, which is commonly known as Kenya Re, offers re-insurance services to firms across Africa and the Middle East. The chairman of its board said in March that Jadiah Mwarania, a 27-year veteran at the company, was sacked for non-performance.

Mwarania moved court to challenge the sacking and the judge ruled in his favour last week, the paper reported. It quoted his lawyer Judith Guserwa saying Mwarania had resumed work on Monday this week.

The chief executive was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Vyas Mohan

