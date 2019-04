NAIROBI, April 18 (Reuters) - The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) halted on Thursday the trading of shares in Kenya Commercial Bank and National Bank of Kenya, it said in a statement.

“We have halted trading of Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and National Bank of Kenya (NBK) shares as we await material disclosure from NBK affecting the two counters,” NSE said.

NSE did not provide more details. (Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Mark Potter)