Kenyan shilling edges down against the dollar

NAIROBI, March 17 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling inched down on Tuesday against the dollar as worries about the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh on the market, traders said. At 0725 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.45/65 per dollar, compared with 103.20/40 at Monday's close. The shilling started weakening on Friday after Kenya reported its first case of the new coronavirus. Two more cases have since been confirmed. Policymakers are scheduled to meet on Monday to set rates. (Reporting by John Ndiso Editing by Duncan Miriri)