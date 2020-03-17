Healthcare
March 17, 2020 / 7:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kenyan shilling edges down against the dollar

2 Min Read

    NAIROBI, March 17 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling
inched down on Tuesday against the dollar as worries about the
potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh on
the market, traders said. 
    At 0725 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
103.45/65 per dollar, compared with 103.20/40 at Monday's close.
    The shilling started weakening on Friday after Kenya
reported its first case of the new coronavirus. Two more cases
have since been confirmed. Policymakers are scheduled to meet on
Monday to set rates. 
 (Reporting by John Ndiso
Editing by Duncan Miriri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
