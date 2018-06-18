Kenyan shilling firm on tightening liquidity

NAIROBI, June 18 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Monday but was expected to strengthen due to tightening liquidity in the money markets increasing demand for the local currency, traders said. At 1000 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 101.00/20 per dollar, unchanged from Thursday's close. Markets were closed on Friday as it was a public holiday in Kenya. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE-25 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by John Ndiso; Editing by Omar Mohammed)