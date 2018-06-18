FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 10:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kenyan shilling firm on tightening liquidity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    NAIROBI, June 18 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling held
steady against the dollar on Monday but was expected to
strengthen due to tightening liquidity in the money markets
increasing demand for the local currency, traders said. 
    At 1000 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
101.00/20 per dollar, unchanged from Thursday's close. 
    Markets were closed on Friday as it was a public holiday in
Kenya. 
 (Reporting by John Ndiso; Editing by Omar Mohammed)
