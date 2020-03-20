Kenyan shilling hammered by the impact of coronavirus

NAIROBI, March 20 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling fell to a new four and a half year low on Friday, extending its weakening streak due to persistent worries about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on export earnings. At 0623 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 105.70/90 per dollar, a fresh low since late 2015, and down from 105.50/70 at Thursday's close. "There is a lack of inflows, everybody is holding back onto their dollars," said a senior currency trader from a commercial bank. The currency of East Africa's biggest economy tumbled to a four and a half year low in Thursday's session as turmoil in global financial markets spread spilled over into frontier economies. The lock downs in Europe, which is Kenya's biggest export markets for produce like flowers in Europe and source of tourists, are expected to curb its hard currency earnings temporarily. Last Friday, Kenya confirmed its first case of the coronavirus, causing the shilling to weaken. The cases have since jumped to seven. The government has closed down schools indefinitely, restricted large public gatherings and limited entry into Kenya for people from countries with high cases of the virus. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE-25 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by John Ndiso Editing by Omar Mohammed and Duncan Miriri)