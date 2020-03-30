Kenyan shilling holds steady against the dollar

NAIROBI, March 30 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was stable on Monday due to commercial banks and some multinational companies offloading dollars to fund their activities, traders said. At 0950 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 104.55/75 per dollar, compared with 104.50/70 at Friday's close. Market participants had built up their dollar holdings in the past two weeks after the shilling weakened significantly due to concerns about the impact of the coronavirus, traders said. "Now they need to sell some of those dollars," said a senior trader from one commercial bank. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE-25 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by John Ndiso Editing by Duncan Miriri)