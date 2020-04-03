Kenyan shilling seen under pressure as economy reels from virus

NAIROBI, April 3 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was stable on Friday but traders said it faced more weakening pressure from the dollar in the days ahead due the coronavirus-related economic disruptions. At 1029 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 105.80/106.00 against the dollar, compared with 105.75/95 at Thursday's close. The East African nation has 110 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus, which has also hit its crucial tourism and farm exports businesses. The government has imposed a night-time curfew to curb the spread of the virus and traders said they were keenly watching to see if the government will order a lockdown. "That's a factor making people buy (dollars)," said a senior trader from one commercial bank. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE-25 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by John Ndiso Editing by Duncan Miriri)