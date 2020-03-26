Kenyan shilling strengthens due to slowing importer demand

NAIROBI, March 26 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling strengthened on Thursday due to receding dollar demand from retailers and manufacturers amid slowing economic activity due to the new coronavirus outbreak, traders said. At 0627 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 105.80/106.00 per dollar, compared with 106.20/40 at Wednesday's close. "They have been importing mostly from china but there is little to import with this slow down," said a senior foreign exchange trader from one commercial bank. Kenya has 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus and announced on Wednesday a raft of tax cuts to cushion its citizens against the resulting economic slowdown from other measures including banning public gatherings and a daily curfew starting on Friday to curb the virus' spread. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE-25 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by George Obulutsa)