Kenyan shilling trading in tight range amid excess money market liquidity

NAIROBI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling traded in a narrow range against the dollar on Monday with inflows from portfolio investors buying government debt and diaspora remittances helping ease pressure from excess liquidity in the local money market, traders said. At 0900 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.20/40 per dollar, the same as Friday's close. (Reporting by John Ndiso; Editing by Omar Mohammed)