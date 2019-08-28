Kenyan shilling under pressure amid end month dollar demand

NAIROBI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was under pressure against the dollar on Wednesday due to increased end month dollar demand from the energy and manufacturing sector amid excess money market liquidity, traders said. At 1003 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.35/55 per dollar, compared with 103.30/50 at Tuesday's close. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE-25 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by John Ndiso; editing by Omar Mohammed)