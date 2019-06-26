Financials
June 26, 2019

Kenyan shilling under pressure from end month dollar demand

    NAIROBI, June 26 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was
seen under pressure on Wednesday due to end month dollar demand
from the energy and manufacturing sector, traders said.
    AT 0858 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
102.05/25 per dollar, compared with 101.95/102.05 at Tuesday's
close. 
    
 (Reporting by John Ndiso;
Editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana)
