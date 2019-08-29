Financials
August 29, 2019 / 10:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kenyan shilling weakens against the dollar

2 Min Read

    NAIROBI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling
weakened against the dollar on Thursday due to end month dollar
demand from the energy and manufacturing sector, traders said.
    At 1033 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
103.45/65 per dollar, compared with 103.35/55 at Wednesday's
close.
               ...........................Shilling spot rates
                  .....................Shilling forward rates
                           .......................Cross rates
         ..................................Local contributors
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
                          ...............Treasury bill yields
        ..................Central bank open market operations
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
          .................................NSE-25 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 
 (Reporting by John Ndiso; Editing by Omar Mohammed)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below