Kenyan shilling weakens against the dollar

NAIROBI, June 28 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Friday due to end month dollar demand from the energy and manufacturing sector amid excess liquidity in the local money market, traders said. At 0732 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 102.30/50 per dollar, compared with 102.15/35 at Thursday's close. (Reporting by John Ndiso; Editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana)