March 18, 2020 / 9:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kenyan shilling weakens against the dollar

2 Min Read

    NAIROBI, March 18 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling
weakened on Wednesday as uncertainty over the potential economic
fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued to gnaw on the
market's nerves, traders said.
    At 0814 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
103.80/104.00 per dollar, compared with 103.60/80 at Tuesday's
close.
    The shilling started weakening on Friday after the
government reported Kenya's first case of the new coronavirus.
The confirmed cases have since risen to four. 
    The central bank said on Wednesday that commercial lenders
will offer relief to borrowers who enter into distress due to
the outbreak, especially small businesses and personal
borrowers.
 (Reporting by John Ndiso; editing by Elias Biryabarema and
George Obulutsa)
