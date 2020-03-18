Kenyan shilling weakens against the dollar

NAIROBI, March 18 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling weakened on Wednesday as uncertainty over the potential economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued to gnaw on the market's nerves, traders said. At 0814 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.80/104.00 per dollar, compared with 103.60/80 at Tuesday's close. The shilling started weakening on Friday after the government reported Kenya's first case of the new coronavirus. The confirmed cases have since risen to four. The central bank said on Wednesday that commercial lenders will offer relief to borrowers who enter into distress due to the outbreak, especially small businesses and personal borrowers. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE-25 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by John Ndiso; editing by Elias Biryabarema and George Obulutsa)