August 27, 2019

Kenyan shilling weakens against the dollar on end month demand

    NAIROBI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling
weakened against the dollar on Tuesday  due to increased end
month dollar demand from the energy sector and excess liquidity
in the local money market, traders said.
    At 0930 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
103.40/50 per dollar, compared with 103.30/40 at Monday's close.
 (Reporting by John Ndiso 
Editing by Maggie Fick)
