Healthcare
March 16, 2020 / 8:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kenyan shilling weakens as coronavirus concerns weigh

2 Min Read

    NAIROBI, March 16 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling
weakened on Monday as market participants worried about the
impact of the spreading new coronavirus on the economy, traders
said. 
    At 0739 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
103.20/40 per dollar, compared with 102.95/103.15 at Friday's
close. 
    "Because of the coronavirus, flights have been cancelled and
we don't expect any tourism, it will also affect Diaspora
remittances," said a senior trader from one commercial bank,
referring to two key sources of hard currency. 
     
 (Reporting by John Ndiso; editing by Elias Biryabarema)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
