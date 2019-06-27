Kenyan shilling weakens on end month dollar demand

NAIROBI, June 27 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Thursday as companies in the energy and manufacturing sector bought dollars to meet end month obligations, traders said. At 0811 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 102.15/35 per dollar, compared with 102.05/25 at Wednesday's close. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE-25 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by John Ndiso; Editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana)