Financials
June 27, 2019 / 8:38 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Kenyan shilling weakens on end month dollar demand

2 Min Read

    NAIROBI, June 27 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling
weakened against the dollar on Thursday as companies in the
energy and manufacturing sector bought dollars to meet end month
obligations, traders said.
    At 0811 GMT,  commercial banks quoted the shilling at
102.15/35 per dollar, compared with 102.05/25 at Wednesday's
close.
    
 (Reporting by John Ndiso;
Editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
