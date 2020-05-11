Healthcare
Kenya's shilling holds steady against the dollar

    NAIROBI, May 11 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was
stable on Monday due to weak demand for dollars as the market
continued to assess the potential impact of an IMF loan and
recovering farm exports.
    At 0720 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
105.95/106.15 per dollar, unchanged from Friday's closing rate.
    Cargo flights ferrying Kenyan flowers and other fresh
produce to Europe have started taking off again after western
nations started easing their lockdown measures.
    The International Monetary Fund approved $739 million in
emergency funding for Kenya last week, to help the East African
nation tackle the impact of the coronavirus crisis.
    
 (Reporting by John Ndiso
Editing by Duncan Miriri)
