FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 23, 2018 / 9:59 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Kenya wins case against Cortec Mining on licences -arbitrator ruling

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Kenyan government has won a case brought against it by Cortec Mining Kenya Limited, Cortec (pty) Limited and Stirling Capital Limited over a 2013 mining licence revocation, an arbitrators’ ruling showed.

Under the ruling by a tribunal at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, the government can recover $3.23 million from the claimants to settle the dispute over the revocation of licences for the Mrima Hill mining project.

Reporting by George Obulutsa and Humphrey Malalo; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.