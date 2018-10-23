Kenya wins case against Cortec Mining on licences -arbitrator ruling

NAIROBI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Kenyan government has won a case brought against it by Cortec Mining Kenya Limited, Cortec (pty) Limited and Stirling Capital Limited over a 2013 mining licence revocation, an arbitrators’ ruling showed.

Under the ruling by a tribunal at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, the government can recover $3.23 million from the claimants to settle the dispute over the revocation of licences for the Mrima Hill mining project.