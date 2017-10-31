FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Botswana's Choppies to treble shops in Kenya in next 3 years - CEO
October 31, 2017 / 11:09 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Botswana's Choppies to treble shops in Kenya in next 3 years - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Botswana’s Choppies plans to treble its stores in Kenya over the next three years, the retailer’s chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We are looking at 20 to 25 new stores in the next three years time,” Choppies Chief Executive Ramachandran (Ram) Ottapathu said in a telephonic interview, adding that the company has 11 stores in Kenya.

But Ottapathu said the company was not in talks about taking over leases from Kenya’s Nakumatt, which filed for bankruptcy on Monday. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

