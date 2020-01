NAIROBI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Creditors of Kenyan retailer Nakumatt voted on Tuesday to unwind the chain after effort to rescue it failed, its administrator said.

“It is liquidated basically,” said Peter Kahi, the court-appointed administrator, told a meeting of creditors present for the vote. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Louise Heavens)