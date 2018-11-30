Kenya's Nairobi Business Ventures to list 15 mln additional shares

NAIROBI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Nairobi Business Ventures Ltd , a Kenyan leather shoes and accessories retailer, said on Friday it planned to list an additional 15 million shares on the Nairobi Securities Exchanges.

The company, which already has about 19.85 million shares or 84.1 percent of its stake listed on the bourse, said the shares were created after changing convertible notes into ordinary shares.

The remainder shares are held by eight individuals.

The retailer posted a loss before tax of 32.8 million shillings ($320,468.98) in the full year ended March compared with a profit of 6.3 million shillings in the same period last year.