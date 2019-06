NAIROBI, June 25 (Reuters) - Kenya’s government, and oil firms Tullow Oil, Total and Africa Oil Corp have signed agreements for the development of a 60,000-80,000 barrels per day crude oil processing facility for oil discovered in the country’s north west, the Petroleum and Mining Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said on Twitter the Heads of Term agreements were for discoveries in Blocks 10 BB and 13T in South Lokichar Basin. (Reporting by George Obulutsa, editing by Louise Heavens)