FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya plans $1 bln dual-listing of National Oil Corp by early 2019
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin tops $10,000, marks 10-fold increase in 2017
Future of money
Bitcoin tops $10,000, marks 10-fold increase in 2017
SWIFT warns banks on cyber heists
Cyber risk
SWIFT warns banks on cyber heists
Trump gives Xi first taste of trade acrimony ahead
Breakingviews
Trump gives Xi first taste of trade acrimony ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2017 / 11:43 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Kenya plans $1 bln dual-listing of National Oil Corp by early 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kenya plans to raise $1 billion by listing its National Oil Corporation at home and on the London Stock Exchange by early 2019, to buy a share of two oil blocks held by Tullow and its partners, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

“We need to raise money for our back-in rights,” Andrew Kamau, the principal secretary for petroleum at the Ministry of Energy, told Reuters.

The two blocks, 13T and 10BB, are in Turkana county in the far north of the country. They are owned by Tullow, Africa Oil and A.P. Moeller Maersk. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa and Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.