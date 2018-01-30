FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 7:23 AM / in 5 hours

Kenyan TV, radio station say gov't shut them down over opposition coverage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Independently-owned Citizen Television and Radio stations said on Tuesday that government authorities forced them off the air over plans to cover a gathering in the capital where opposition leader Raila Odinga plans to swear himself in as president.

“The Communications Authority of Kenya has switched off Citizen Television and Radio in most parts of the country over the coverage of the NASA ‘swearing-in’ plan,” the Citizen website said, referring to the opposition NASA alliance. (Reporting by Katharine Houreld; editing by Jason Neely)

