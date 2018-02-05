Two Kenya TV channels shut by government resume partial broadcasting

NAIROBI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Two Kenyan television channels shut down by the government over their coverage of the opposition resumed partial broadcasting on Monday although a third channel remained off the air.

NTV resumed broadcasting on pay-to-view channels, it announced on its Twitter feed, and KTN News resumed on free-to-air terrestrial channels. Citizen television, which was also shut down last week, remained off-air.

The three had been shut down after trying to live stream an event held by opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday, where he symbolically inaugurated himself as president. (Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Toby Chopra)