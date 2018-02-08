Final Kenyan television shut down by government back on air

NAIROBI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Citizen TV, the last of three television stations shut down by the Kenyan government last week, resumed transmission on Thursday, the channel said on its twitter feed.

Authorities shut three private stations nine days ago after they planned to live-stream the symbolic presidential inauguration of opposition leader Raila Odinga. A court ordered them to be allowed to resume transmissions a week ago, and the two other stations resumed broadcasting on Monday. (Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)