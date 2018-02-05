FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018

Kenya police fire teargas at demonstrators demanding TV stations reopen

NAIROBI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Kenya police fired teargas on Monday to disperse a crowd of more than 100 demonstrators demanding that the government reopen three private television channels it shut down last week over their coverage of the opposition.

The activists were trying to march to government offices in central Nairobi when police fired the gas, a Reuters witness said.

The government has ignored a court order issued on Thursday that the stations be allowed to reopen. They were shut when trying to broadcast live footage of opposition leader Raila Odinga’s symbolic presidential inauguration. (reporting by George Obultusa; writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Toby Chopra)

