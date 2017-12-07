FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenyan Attorney General says any attempt to swear in parallel president is treason
Sections
Featured
Obamacare options dwindle for neediest patients
HEALTH
Obamacare options dwindle for neediest patients
Bitcoin to start futures trading, stoking Wild West worries
Future of money
Bitcoin to start futures trading, stoking Wild West worries
L.A. wildfire rages on
U.S.
L.A. wildfire rages on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2017 / 8:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kenyan Attorney General says any attempt to swear in parallel president is treason

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Attorney General Githu Muigai said on Thursday that any attempt to hold a parallel swearing in of a president would amount to treason.

Muigai did not name anyone but opposition leader Raila Odinga said last month, he would be inaugurated by a people’s assembly on Dec. 12 - Kenya’s Independence Day.

“The criminal law of the Republic of Kenya stipulates that sort of process is high treason. It is high treason of the persons involved, and any other person facilitating that process,” he told a news conference. (Reporting by John Ndiso; Writing by George Obulutsa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.