Kenya's president forecasts 2019 economic growth at 6.3 percent

NAIROBI, April 4 (Reuters) - Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta said on Thursday economic growth in 2019 was forecast at 6.3 percent, from an estimated 6.1 percent last year.

“We expect an even stronger growth ... reflecting continued improvement in the business environment, momentum associated with execution of the Big Four Agenda, and sustained macroeconomic stability,” he said, referring to his government’s plan to among other things, boost manufacturing and food production. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Maggie Fick)