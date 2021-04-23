Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Economic News

Kenya central bank to hold next rate-setting meeting on May 26

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 23 (Reuters) - The Kenyan central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on May 26, the bank said on its website on Friday.

At its last meeting in March the bank held its benchmark lending rate at 7.0%, the seventh consecutive ‘hold’ decision , saying a package of measures unveiled since last year had protected the economy from substantial decline.

Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair

